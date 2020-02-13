Steph Von Riedemann getting past her defender for a layup. Photo by Rui Yang Xu.

Mixed results for Falcons over the past weekend

Reported by Rui Yang Xu

The Falcons’ men’s basketball team lost two crucial matches against the top-ranked Douglas College Royals this weekend, sinking further to a 4-10 season record. Meanwhile, Langara’s women lost a first game to Douglas but overcame them in a tight nail-biter the following day for a timely confidence boost.

The men lost 85–99 and 87–102 to the standing leaders. Despite the losses, coach Paul Eberhardt said he felt good about how the team played.

“It showed that we can compete with the best in Canada,” he said.

Men’s team needs to raise their game to another level

Currently, Douglas tops the rankings at 15-1, followed by Vancouver Island University at 12-2, with Camosun sitting third at 8-6. Langara is currently ranked fifth of seven teams.

With a tough four games remaining, missing the playoffs remains a possibility but the team isn’t overly worried.

“We just got to perform, come out with energy and commitment and we’ll be fine,” said Falcons guard Luka Lizdek.

Women’s squad can compete with top-standing teams

The women opened their weekend with a 56–79 loss Friday. Undeterred, they rallied in a chaotic game on Saturday with Meagan Briggs making three clutch free-throws to secure a 58–57 win with less than .2 seconds remaining on the clock to end the weekend with a 7–7 division record.

Falcons forward Steph Von Riedemann, who leads the team in rebounds, said the back-to-back games were “a good chance for us to really show the improvement that we made over the Christmas break.”

Despite the split, Langara women’s coach Virginia Watson wasn’t too concerned and planned to stay focused on preparing for the final games of the season.

“It’s nice to get the ‘W’,” Watson said.

The women sit in fourth place with four games remaining. VIU tops the leaderboard with 13-1, followed by Capilano on 11-3 and Douglas on 9-7.