Langara unveils Indigenous name on jerseys

Reported by Jennifer Blake

Langara College’s Indigenous name made its launch on a national sporting platform with its debut on the team’s basketball uniforms.

This is the first representation of the branding campaign Langara has rolled out since they were given their Musqueam name in 2016, according to Rick Ouellet. the school’s director of Aboriginal education.

“Sports is such a face of any college,” said Ouellet. “The idea is to promote the new name that we have.”

Ouellet said he believes it’s the first time a college has its Indigenous name on a sports jersey.

Jake McCallum, director of athletics, consulted with Ouellet and the Musqueam people to create the new uniforms, which were unveiled at the CCAA Men’s Basketball Championships on Saturday. The idea was to make sure the uniforms were done tastefully, according to Ouellet.

Ouellet said that he advised McCallum in the process of creating the uniforms, but the uniforms were McCallum’s idea.

“He did a wonderful job,” said Ouellet. “It’s an awesome project.”

Sports pride

Head coach Paul Eberhardt, said Langara’s basketball team is proud to have the name on their new jerseys.

Eberhardt said the championships included a lot of blending with Indigenous culture, such as drumming during opening ceremonies and half time.

“It was really cool,” said Eberhardt. “The guys thought it was really spiritual and it was a good learning experience.”

Eberhardt said the team received the new uniforms days before the tournament. Players responded enthusiastically to the design and the feel of them.

Guard Alexa Leynes of the women’s basketball team said the new uniforms are superior to the previous ones in both fit and design. The old uniforms often got in the way during games.

Leynes said it’s great that the name is displayed on the jerseys.

“It’s going to be an honour to represent that jersey in games,” she said.