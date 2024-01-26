Langara students and faculty polarized by reinstated instructor who supported Hamas attacks The college has not confirmed if Natalie Knight will be returning to teaching

By VOICE STAFF

On Jan. 23, Natalie Knight said at a pro-Palestine rally that she has been reinstated by Langara College. Knight had been put on leave after calling the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 “amazing” and “brilliant.” The English instructor told the Voice that she was recently informed by the college that she would be reinstated after a near three-month investigation.

Since she announced her reinstatement at the rally, there have been differing opinions on the decision to bring her back. Some students are concerned by her comments and feel unsafe with the recent support for Knight. Other Langara students and some of her colleagues support her return and disagree with the original decision to put her on leave.