Langara Falcons basketball teams fall short at quarter-finals

Langara Falcon Brooklyn Monks and Camosun Charger Sierra Reisig compete for the ball at the PacWest quarter-finals last weekend. The game took place at Capilano University

By Lucas Jornitz

Disappointing losses for the Langara Falcons in the PacWest quarter-finals last weekend ended the season for both the women’s and the men’s basketball teams.

Both teams lost to their opponents from Camosun College in two tight playoff games at Capilano University. The men’s team was up four points going into the fourth quarter but allowed the opposing team to score key baskets that cost them the game.

Coach Paul Eberhardt said the team came close to getting a win, but he is excited for next season.

“It was very disappointing because we put ourselves in a position to win,” Eberhardt said.

Something to look forward to

Eberhardt said the team has a good base to build upon with the reigning team point leader Moeiz Athaya and second team all-star Luka Lizdek who are both expected to return next season.

Forward Devin Cvitanovich said that with so many close games this year he feels the team is in a position to grow and succeed for next season.

“With a little bit of maturity, more practice playing together, and a little bit older guys, a couple of our games gotta change,” Cvitanovich said.

Same fate for women’s team

The women’s team played a tough game that was decided by only a few points after a lengthy tie in the final quarter. Head coach Virginia Watson said the dressing room was quiet after the loss.

“Obviously they’re upset. It’s the last game of the year, it’s a loss and we can’t continue.”

She said the team is trying to keep their attention on the good rather than the disappointments.

“We focused a lot on the positives. We didn’t lose because of work ethic,” Watson said.

Watson said the plan for the off season is to get practice time in with open gyms and work on more tactical skills in September.

She added that as a young team, the number of experienced players who will be returning next season is a good place to build on.