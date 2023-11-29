International students dread return of 20-hour work cap Temporary lift of off-campus work restrictions set to expire at end of year

By EDMUND HAYLEY

The federal government should continue allowing international students to work full-time off-campus, say students and student advocates.

As of Jan. 1, 2024, international students will only be able to work off-campus a maximum of 20 hours per week. Last November, the federal government removed the 20-hour weekly limit through a pilot intended to address a Canada-wide labour shortage. The students say the ending of this temporary policy change will hinder their ability to cover education, housing and living costs.

Pizza Pzazz employee Sebastian Ipuz Gomez said many international students, like himself, will be unable to pay rent, buy groceries or maintain adequate mental health. Ipuz Gomez, who is studying for a private pilot licence at Insignia College, based in Delta and Surrey, finds Metro Vancouver expensive.

“I really need to ask for some financial aid sometimes to my parents,” Ipuz Gomez said.

International student Antonio Fuentes, who also works at Pizza Pzazz at Granville Island Public Market, said he needs more than 20 work hours, and that the policy change will hurt students.

“They need to pay the rent, the school, the groceries, everything,” Fuentes said. “I can barely pay for my food.”

British Columbia Federation of Students chairperson Melissa Chirino is part of a campaign seeking to have the weekly limit removed permanently to allow international students to work full-time off-campus.

In an email to the Voice, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said it is “in the process of assessing the impact that this public policy has had, including how many eligible international students have taken advantage” of it.

“The temporary lifting of the 20-hour limit for off-campus work is helping to address Canada’s labour shortage, and provides an opportunity for students to have a fuller workplace experience while they study,” the email from the immigration department said.

According to Fuentes, the restriction incentivizes employers to pay employees illegally because it is difficult to find new workers to fill the gap.

“It might be easier to just give them money under the table,” Fuentes said.

Chirino said the restrictions prevent students from being fully available for work and being able to support themselves.

“I think we’re all feeling the high cost of living, high rent, high tuition fees,” Chirino said.

Chirino said the limit on hours contributes to an unsafe workplace.

“It really just creates a non-safe work environment for both internationals and employers in the end,” Chirino said. “When you’re paying people under the table, it puts you at risk.”

Chirino is hopeful the restrictions will be lifted permanently.

“The federal government has a chance to make sure that they’re making the right decisions and ensuring that they’re supporting the students that are being brought into Canada,” Chirino said.