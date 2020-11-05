A man burns sage among the crowd at the All Eyes on Mi’kma’ki rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 24, 2020. (Photo: Tyson Burrows)

First Nations activists rally in support of Mi’kmaq peoples

By Tyson Burrows

The All Eyes on Mi’kma’ki rally, hosted by Idle No More, took place in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery as part of the Mi’kmaw National Week of Action. The demonstration came just days after mobs of non-Indigenous commercial fisherman vandalized two Mi’kmaw fishing plants in Middle West Pubnico, N.S.

At the heart of these tensions lies a dispute between the Mi’kma’ki nation and commercial non-Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia.

The Mi’kma’ki nation have been fishing outside the federally regulated lobster season, saying they have the right to do so because of a 1999 Supreme Court ruling in favour of treaty rights.

Commercial fishers are angry, saying this is against the law, and endangers both lobster conservation and their livelihoods.

During lobster season, there are 2979 active licences in lobster fishing areas (LFAs) 27-38. Of those, 979 of operate in LFA 34, Southwest Nova Scotia — the same area where the Sipekne’katik fishery operates 11 licences.

The 979 commercial licences of LFA 34 have a trap limit of 375/400, dwarfing the limit of 50 traps per licence of the Sipekne’katik fishery.