Coyotes Find Happy Home at Langara Golf Course

Coyotes often hunt on golf courses like this one in Burnaby. Submitted photo Martin Cooper

By Amanda Poole

Located in the heart of South Vancouver, Langara Golf Course acts as a natural home to a family of coyotes.

An estimated four to five coyotes hunt for food on the course day and night, regardless of the 300 golfers who play on the course each day, according to Alex Young, golf shop supervisor at the Langara Golf Course.

“120 acres right in the middle of the city, that pretty much mirrors open natural land, provides for good hunting grounds for them and a good place to raise their young,” he said. “Lots of other natural food sources, not just animals, but berries and nuts are there too.”

Coyote are the best pest control

Despite the common misconception that coyotes are dangerous to humans, Young said they are accepted on the course and serve as an integral part of the ecosystem.

“What I appreciate about them being around is not exactly something that you see, it’s something you don’t see,” Young said. “If they are doing their job and finding their own food sources then they will keep the population of raccoons and rabbits down, and other animals that could really disrupt the ecosystem if they are overpopulated.”

Coyote-golfer relations are good

Young said the coyotes seem to be aware of the space they share with the golfers because there have been no conflicts to date and they tend to hide away while people are playing.

Although Young has become familiar with the coyotes, to the point that he can recognize them individually, he has not gone so far as to give them names.

“Normally we would only see kind of the older ones that are out hunting for food and their young usually stay in the den, Young said. “I can usually determine if it’s the same coyote I have seen by various patches I have seen before.”