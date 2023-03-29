Could vacancy control keep rents down for tenants?
Vacancy control would limit landlords' ability to raise rents between tenants, say advocates
By Virender Singh
This story is about vacancy control — which would limit landlords’ ability to raise rents between tenants — and the role it could play in the Vancouver rental market. Landlords are concerned that it could disincentivize necessary upgrades and turn away investors from the city. However, proponents say that it could adversely affect low income households and affordable housing in BC.