Voice Podcast 19: Hypnotherapy being used to help students

The treatment can help with anxiety instigated by school

Produced by Evan Hagedorn 

On this week’s edition of The Voice Podcast, we look at how hypnotherapy can help students through school.

Hypnotherapy can help variety of mental dilemmas like phobia of heights or to help quit smoking, the therapy works by having the patients unconscious mind can figuratively be opened. The hypnotist then suggests ways the patient can help overcome these issues while in that state of mind. 

 

