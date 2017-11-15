Sifu Matthias Klenk has more than 15 years of martial arts experience and has studied Shaolin Kung Fu for over 10 years. - Submitted Photo

Langara students invited to fight end-of-term stress in kung fu class

All skill levels are welcome at South Vancouver’s Moberly Arts Cultural Centre to practice traditional kung fu every Monday night at 6:00 p.m. until Dec 18.

Kung fu instructor at Immortal Dragon Vancouver, Matthias Klenk, is originally from Leipzig, Germany and has over 15 years of martial arts experience.

His classes consist of 30 minutes warm up and stretching and 45 minutes of strength training.

Classes are free of charge and help students develop confidence, strength, positive social skills, meditation and discipline.

With exams around the corner for Langara students, kung fu classes are an affordable and unique way to get in the zone and de-stress.