Youth apathy for COVID-19 creates risk

VANCOUVER BC: OCTOBER, 14, 2020 – Students sit in the hallway of the Langara library where the Starbucks used to operate from on October 14, 2020. (Norman Galimski/Photo)

By Henri B Ngimbis

Young people have developed sentiments of overconfidence against the pandemic.

COVID-19 has been the rise amongst young people in developed countries, and to avoid another major lockdown in B.C. they need to be more careful.

In August SFU Health Sciences professor Scott Lear told Global News: “I think the message that we hear is that you’re young, you´re not going to die, so you´re not going to be at risk”.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s health officer, said on Oct. 19 in a statement, “It is possible that we could go into one of those rapidly increasing curves or waves,” she said. “We are in a tricky place right now.”. Reports from the BC Centre for Disease Control confirm that during the second week of July, the largest proportion of new cases reported was amongst the 20-29 age group.

Since the start of COVID-19 when it first emerged in Wuhan, China, media and medical experts have focused their messages on how the virus mostly affects vulnerable people, particularly the elderly or those with chronic diseases.

With many of the jobs the youth hold closing their doors the lack of employment and other activities during the lockdown is another key factor that explains the rise of the pandemic. Youths, few wearing masks, spend their spare time at social gatherings with a high rate of propagating the disease.

COVID-19 is a serious killer that can damage the lives of all generations of people. Health experts are vehemently warning that the COVID-19 can generate long-term side effects even if somebody recovers from it.

With the second wave in full effect young people in B.C. need to be cautious about how they spend their time. No one wants to tell anyone they can’t go out and enjoy their lives.

With the risk so high and the potential of another lockdown so great it’s best if you stay inside and if you have to go outside, wear a mask.