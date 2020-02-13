Video: Paul Sunga and Langara students talk about COVID-19

By Anita Zhu

Paul Sunga teaches human diseases, including infectious diseases, with the Langara biology department. We talked to Sunga about his assessment of the coronavirus epidemic and how Langara students should respond to it.

“The health care system is very well [in Canada] and people don’t need to wear masks either, that’s ridiculous,” Sunga said. “Just the usual precautions of washing hands and being aware.”

Washing hands was also mentioned the most among students on campus as the best way to deal with the virus. Let’s have a look what else Langara students have to say.