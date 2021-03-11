Vancouver community centres work towards all-inclusive yoga Making it more accessible for trans and disabled people

By Emma Gregory

Yoga has physical and mental health benefits but sometimes circumstances prevent equal access to this resource.

“Yoga should be for everybody, no exceptions,” says Toni van der Marel who teaches at the North Shore Hospice, for the Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C., and before the pandemic at the G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Facility.

Make it accessible to everyone in the room

Mainstream yoga classes are open to anyone with $20, but there are barriers in place for people with physical impairments, who are not confident in their ability, or who feel unsafe in public places.

Teaching a class for people with specific disabilities allows van der Marel to make it accessible to everyone in the room.

“Everybody I deal with will not be accommodated in a regular yoga class.”

Commercial yoga studios teach sequences that are accessible to able bodied people, and sometimes offer modifications for people who need something easier.

“Let’s all start out at a level playing field, something everyone can do, and then there is an option to add on to that,” van der Marel says.

Some people perceive their skill level to be inadequate, and that can hold them back from attending yoga classes.

“I don’t want to look like I failed, and I don’t want to feel like I failed,” is a mindset David Climie perceives to be a barrier for people. He volunteers to teach at Turning Point Recovery Society, a drug rehabilitation centre, every other week.

Fear of failure gets harder to manage if one is comparing oneself to other students in the room.

Programmers from the Templeton Park Pool and Hastings Community Centre have been in talks with the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation about facilitating yoga classes specifically for trans people.

“Nothing is finalized yet, but we are in talks,” says Raymond Chen, program coordinator at Templeton Park Pool.

Daffodil, a trans woman who goes by her first name only, recalls attending one of Vancouver’s larger yoga franchise studios.

“The biggest source of tension on this day was that the change rooms were segregated by binary gender conventions.”

Other than that she says the experience was pleasant and comfortable.

‘They can serve as a sort of double pincer’

According to Statistics Canada people who are not straight or cisgender report more experiences of inappropriate sexual behaviour directed towards them in public than their counterparts “(57% versus 22%).” According to the same report sexual minorities are more likely to experience violence.

“In the case of ‘Trans friendly yoga spaces,’ I think they can serve as a sort of double pincer, on one claw enriching us with an opportunity to engage in yoga among like-minded community, and on the other claw segregating us further from the very people that need to get used to folks different from them, existing in their local community.”