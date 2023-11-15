Student housing options under threat, expert says New rental rules reduces pool of short-term accommodations

By SARAH AMY LEUNG

New B.C. government legislation meant to increase housing availability could worsen housing opportunities for students long-term, according to a real estate finance expert.

In October, the provincial government introduced the Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act limiting hosts to more stringent rules, such as restricting short-term rentals to only primary residences.

The act defines short-term rental as accommodations provided at a host’s residence for “less than 90 consecutive days.”

“We are in a housing crisis and we need to make sure that homes are being used to house people, not as an investment opportunity. The number of short-term rentals in B.C. has ballooned in recent years, removing thousands of long-term homes from the market turning them into short-term rentals,” said Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon to the Voice in an emailed statement.

However, Andrey Pavlov, a professor of finance who specializes in real estate at SFU’s Beedie School of Business, said the act’s inflexibility hinders students’ options.

“One thing about young people in general is that they’re still finding that longer-term career,” said Pavlov. “They need to be flexible, they need to be able to move to a summer job or switch schools or even switch campuses in the same school.”

Pavlov referenced the impacts of B.C.’s speculation and vacancy tax on the housing market, predicting that house prices will fall, but so will unit sales and desirability.

Scarce housing near Langara

Many students at Langara, which lacks campus housing, are forced to dive into the rental market.

Chin Song, who will be starting Langara’s post-degree diploma in business administration in January, has searched for accommodations in Vancouver since September.

Song said her frugal mentality allows her to afford Vancouver rental prices but she has still not found a place.

“I’m not the kind of person who would spend so much money in recreational things or like purchasing so many goods,” Song told the Voice over Zoom from her home in China. “So, the biggest part of the spending in my budget would be the renting fee.”

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee said the act will not improve student housing availability in South Vancouver. He said his party, BC United, proposed amendments to the act that he argued would help individuals needing accommodations for shorter periods.

The amendments included allowing a second property to be rented out short-term, and to define ‘short-term’ as 30 days instead of 90. The amendments did not pass.

“This is particularly [relevant] when a student or a nurse or a construction worker needs to be in another part of the province. They don’t live there, but they need accommodation,” said Lee. He said these options would be “cheaper than staying in a hotel” for weeks.