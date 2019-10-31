Opinion: Daylight Saving Time should be year-round

Palak Klaire believes Daylight saving time year round is the way to go

There is evidence to suggest that Daylight Saving Time it is harmful in the long run, and I for one am not sleeping on the issue.

This semi-annual ritual affects our daily routines and causes sleep deprivation. This is especially apparent in March, when clocks are scheduled to be set forward an hour.

I dread losing that hour of sleep every year, as it makes life chaotic to the highest point.

It’s a complex situation where many different people have strong opinions. These strong opinions are what is motivating the B.C. government to consider doing away with the bi-annual time change.

Majority of B.C. residents want year-round Daylight Saving Time

According to a recent survey done by the provincial government, 93 per cent of B.C residents and 86.6 per cent of students are in favour of year-round Daylight Saving Time.

It’s both dangerous and unhealthy to switch back on and off of daylight saving, as it interferes with how we should be gradually adapting to seasonal changes. The idea that this practice is essential for creating more time for shopping and recreational activities is just an illusion.

Changes can lead to consequences

SFU professor Ralph Mistlberger specializes in sleep patterns and says changes to the number of hours you rest can result in reduced work productivity and an increased risk of heart attacks.

I myself would opt for permanent Daylight Saving Time, because I believe that that small shift of hours negatively influences our performance on basic day-to-day tasks.

Imagine going to sleep while the sun is still up: how can you expect to wake up feeling fresh, luminous and glittery when it’s still dark outside?

Just one of many reasons why we should establish a year-round Daylight Saving Time, and let our clocks have a rest for once!