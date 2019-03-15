Opinion: Ancestral healing for a better now

Reported by Jennifer Blake

Like other spiritual and religious practices, ancestral healing can be a controversial subject for some, with critics often viewing it as a scam designed to prey on vulnerable people.

But our individual lack of belief in something doesn’t necessarily make it a scam.

I personally don’t think we should scrutinize people for their spiritual beliefs alone. What matters is the impact those beliefs and practices have on our life.

Ancestral healing can be practiced in many different ways, but essentially it is based around the belief that you can reach out to your ancestors and heal their unresolved trauma. It is also based around the belief that you are heavily impacted by the emotional patterns of your ancestors. By healing them, you are also healing yourself.

Passing trauma

There isn’t any hard proof that ancestral healing works, but there is some psychological evidence that unresolved issues can be passed down from generation to generation.

In cases where children grow up with an abusive and/or violent parent, the child will usually grow up to mirror these behaviours and pass it on to their children, creating a continuous cycle.

The same is also often observed in cases of drug and alcohol abuse.

In psychology, however, these patterns are seen as social learning rather than spiritual baggage as ancestral healing would suggest.

But whether or not ancestral healing works? There is no definite way to know.

This isn’t about whether it’s real or not.

What heals is personal

Spiritual practices can’t be proven true or false by the generally accepted methods like science, and no matter how long we argue about it, no living person will ever know for sure.

What really matters is if these practices help people, and if it brings peace and positivity to their lives.

Based on the amount of people who practice ancestral healing and swear by it, I’d say these practices really make a positive impact on many people’s lives, whether they work or not.