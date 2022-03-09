Meeting minutes still missing on Langara Students’ Union website A lack of transparency persists despite LSU's 2019 commitment

By Marilyn Reichert

The Langara Students’ Union, a student-funded society whose official aim is “Advocating for Students’ Rights” has yet to come through on a 2019 commitment to become more transparent.

A news article in the Voice on Feb. 11, 2019 stated that an email from the LSU to the Voice was received on Nov. 1, 2019, asserting the societies’ financial records and meeting minutes will be posted ‘’very soon’’ at their website launch.

Currently, the minutes are not available online. The LSU’s financial records are not online but may be requested.

The LSU website states its mission statement is: “Working together with its members, LSU promotes democratic processes that advance the rights of students to an accessible, affordable and high quality post-secondary education.” Students attending Langara College are members of the LSU and pay mandatory membership dues that are collected by the college.

In 2017, the LSU had approved $15,000 for a “new website,” which went up in November 2018. Currently, a search for “minutes” on their website brings up a “coming soon” message.

The LSU has long remained an outlier among student unions regarding the release of financial documentation. Many students’ unions, including those at BCIT, UVic, Douglas and UBC, make their financial records and meeting minutes public on their websites.

Emails to the president and vice-president of the LSU requesting an interview regarding the missing minutes from the website remain unanswered by the Voice deadline.

Students confused by role of LSU

David Tomkulak, a second-year computer science diploma student at Langara College said he didn’t know a lot about the LSU.

“I think they help out with campus security things,” he said. “I think them having an increased presence on campus with more events in more public places would be a really good idea.”

Gurleen Kaur, a first-year business management student, said that she is not aware of any services the LSU offers students.

“I really don’t know anything about the Langara Student Union.”

The Voice also requested an interview with members of the LSU board of directors. However, the LSU Media Committee responded that board members do not do interviews or face-to-face meetings and the LSU office is closed for renovations.

The Voice then emailed the LSU media committee to ask what actions the LSU will take to increase transparency and received the following response:

“Typically, boards may revisit bylaws to include online access. This is currently not the case,” they wrote. “The Langara Students’ Union continues to be transparent by hosting annual general meetings, responding to members’ requests, working with various community stakeholders to provide services to the LSU membership and Community.” The annual general meeting is held in September.

In 2016, the Societies Act was amended to improve student union transparency. The amendment allows the request of records related to student unions which have routinely been challenging to obtain.