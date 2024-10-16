Langara library gets spooky with second annual scary movie fest Offering a thrilling selection of horror films, the event aims to redefine the library experience

By YEORGIOS PRONTZOS

The Langara College library is embracing the Halloween spirit by coming up with an exciting lineup of horror films to host its second annual Halloween Film Fest. Throughout October, two scary films will be showcased back-to-back every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The event highlights the library’s facilities and extensive collection, featuring a diverse range of horror films, with each week centred around a unique theme. Week one for instance were alien movies featuring: Attack the Block and Aliens, while the theme of week two was British zombie films: 28 Days Later and Shaun of the Dead.

Increasing the audience

Gary Kalmek, Langara library assistant who started the scary movies last year, said, “We noticed that for some movies no one would show up, whereas other movies we would actually have a good turnout… we’re trying to bring students in to show that we can offer more than just a quiet place to study.”

Designed for easy access, the screenings invite students to come and go as they please, creating a relaxed atmosphere.

“We can be a place for people to connect, especially peer-to-peer and just kind of have fun and relax… just getting students comfortable and putting a friendly face on the library as well,” said Rebecca Slaven, creative arts librarian at Langara.

Students want freebies

Speaking about recommendations as to how the library could enhance engagement, students emphasized the need for freebies and food items to attract more audiences to the library.

Charles Elmaalem, another Langara student who was present at the screening, said that some schools host clothing drives or vintage pop ups. “A lot of people go to those…I go to those, and I don’t even go to that school,” said Charles.