JOURNAlism NEW DRAfT
Start your
storytelling journey
inside Langara’s
newsroom, the Voice
Build the journalism and communication skills
today’s media employers look for.
Langara’s Journalism Program
Launch your storytelling career at Langara. Ourtwo-year Journalism Diploma
blends reporting fundamentals with digital-first production so you graduate with skills employers want — and a portfolio to prove it.
You’ll sharpen your writing, interviewing, research, multimedia, and editing skills while building strong news judgment and ethical foundations.
Graduate confident, adaptable, and hireable — ready to contribute on day one in community, regional, and national media, agencies, non-profits, and corporate communications and beyond.
What You’ll Learn
Core reporting & writing
Learn to report with confidence and clarity. Build core skills in writing, editing, research, ethics, and interviewing.
Multimedia storytelling
Produce multimedia stories for web, audio, video, and social platforms. Practise fact-checking, deadline management, and digital publishing.
Digital publishing & audience
Develop skills in audience engagement, analytics, headline writing, and collaborative workflows that mirror real newsrooms and communications teams.
Professional practice & internship
Finish with a supervised internship and a portfolio of publishable work — so employers can see what you can do.
The Voice: Real Journalism, Real Experience
Step into the newsroom withthe Voice, Langara’s student-run publication — the capstone of our Journalism Diploma. As a reporter, editor, or producer, you’ll cover stories that matter to the Langara community and South Vancouver, publishing in print, online, and through podcasts and broadcasts.
Working on the Voice gives you hands-on experience meeting deadlines, collaborating in a real newsroom, and producing professional-quality multimedia journalism. It’s where classroom learning becomes real-world storytelling — and where many Langara journalism and communications careers begin.
Internship: Launch Your Career
Your Langara journey ends with a real-world newsroom or communications placement that turns classroom learning into professional experience. Spend a month working in print, online, or broadcast journalism — or in public relations, communications, or another media field.
Before you go, you’ll build a polished portfolio, sharpen your résumé and interview skills, and learn how to market yourself or freelance with confidence. This internship connects you directly to industry professionals and often leads to that all-important first job or byline.
Graduate Success
This hands-on, compelling experience prepares graduates for real-world newsrooms
and communications shops that value accuracy, integrity, and meeting deadlines.
- reporter
- digital journalist
- broadcast journalist
- photojournalist
- editor, copy editor, photo editor
- social media producer
- podcast host, writer, producer
- public relations officer
- communications coordinator
- media relations specialist
- content writer
I graduated from the diploma program in December of 2024, and the things I learnt have benefited me in and out of the newsroom. The instructors go above and beyond in their teaching in ways I’ve never seen before … I would recommend this program to anyone looking to get a job in journalism, communications, or marketing.
Cala Jean Ali
Diploma Graduate
The program really pushes you by providing lots of opportunity for hands-on learning with everything from reporting skills to in-depth video recording and editing. The instructors take a genuine interest in your learning and career.
Ty Lim
Diploma Graduate
When I studied there, it was more than learning in the classroom — it was about getting outside, learning the community, and feeling like I DID SOMETHING. It challenged me in the best ways possible and built life skills far beyond journalism.
Lauren Accili
Diploma Graduate
Scholarships That Open Doors
The prestigious Jeani Read–Michael Mercer Scholarship awards four graduating students
$7,500 each to produce a major piece of progressive journalism in partnership with real media
outlets — giving recipients meaningful professional experience before graduation.
Langara celebrates dedication, creativity, and journalistic integrity. These awards help
students focus on what matters most: finding their voice, building their portfolios, and
launching their careers.
Tools of the Trade
Langara Journalism students learn with the same tools professionals use — from cameras and audio gear to editing and publishing software.
Ready to tell stories that matter?
Join the Voice through Langara’s Journalism Program and build the skills to thrive in journalism, communications, and digital media.