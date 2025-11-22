Join the Voice

LANGARA’S JOURNALISM PROGRAM Launch your storytelling career at Langara. Our two-year Journalism Diploma blends reporting fundamentals with digital-first production so you graduate with skills employers want—and a portfolio to prove it. Learn to dig, verify, and craft stories for web, social, audio, and video while meeting real deadlines. Small classes, industry instructors, and a required internship give you real-world experience and professional connections. You’ll sharpen your writing, interviewing, research, multimedia, and editing skills while building strong news judgment and ethical foundations. Whether you’re fresh out of high school or changing lanes, Langara gets you newsroom and comms-ready—fast. Graduate confident, adaptable, and hireable—ready to contribute on day one in community, regional, and national media, agencies, non-profits, and corporate communications and beyond.

SCHOLARSHIPS THAT OPEN DOORS

The prestigious Jeani Read–Michael Mercer Scholarship awards four graduating students $7,500 each to produce a major piece of progressive journalism in partnership with real media outlets — giving them professional experience and exposure before graduation. From entrance awards to project-based scholarships and bursaries, Langara celebrates dedication, creativity, and journalistic integrity. These awards recognize exceptional storytelling and help students focus on what matters — finding their voice, building their portfolios, and launching their careers. Together, these awards reflect Langara’s broader commitment to nurturing thoughtful, ethical, and courageous storytellers. By investing directly in student projects, the program ensures that innovative journalism continues to thrive — in the classroom, in the newsroom, and far beyond.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN

What You’ll Learn: to report with confidence and clarity. Build core skills in writing, editing, research, ethics, and interviewing. Produce multimedia stories for web, audio, video, and social platforms. Practise fact-checking, deadline management, and digital publishing. Choose advanced journalism or communications to tailor your path. Finish with a supervised internship and a portfolio of publishable work—so employers can see what you can do. You’ll also learn audience engagement, analytics, headline writing, photo and audio fundamentals, and collaborative workflows that mirror real newsrooms and comms teams.

THE VOICE: REAL JOURNALISM, REAL EXPERIENCE

Step into the newsroom with the Voice, Langara’s student-run publication — the capstone of our Journalism Diploma. As a reporter, editor, or producer, you’ll cover stories that matter to the Langara community and South Vancouver, publishing in print, online, and through podcasts and broadcasts. Working on the Voice gives you hands-on experience meeting deadlines, collaborating in a real newsroom, and producing professional-quality multimedia journalism. It’s where classroom learning becomes real-world storytelling — and where many Langara journalism careers begin.

GRADUATE SUCCESS

This hands-on, compelling experience prepares graduates for real-world newsrooms and communications shops that value accuracy, integrity and meeting deadlines.

reporter

digital journalist

broadcast journalist

photojournalist

editor, copy editor, photo editor

fact-checker

podcast host, writer, producer

social media production

public relations officer

communications coordinator

media relations specialist

content writer

INTERNSHIP: LAUNCH YOUR CAREER

Your Langara journey ends with a real-world newsroom or communications placement that turns classroom learning into professional experience. Spend a month working in print, online, or broadcast journalism — or in public relations, communications, or another media field. Before you go, you’ll build a polished portfolio, sharpen your résumé and interview skills, and learn how to market yourself or freelance with confidence. This internship connects you directly to industry professionals and often leads to that all-important first job or byline.

TOOLS OF THE TRADE