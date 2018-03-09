Drop-in circus classes carry safety warning

(From left to right) Jean-Luc Bedryk, a first-time drop-in and company supervisor Peter Boulanger, discuss how to do a trick Bedryk wants to perform. Photo Cameron Thomson

By Cameron Thomson

Newcomers to a Vancouver circus-training fitness trend need close supervision from a qualified instructor to avoid risking injury, say experts.

As of last week, the Underground Circus (TUT) on Fraser Street, started offering drop-in circus classes in the evening where anyone can practice prop manipulation, aerial acrobatics and balancing acts. These sessions are not run by certified instructors, but by company supervisors who trained at the National Circus School in Montreal and performed with Cirque du Soleil.

Risks to injury

Dr. Robert McCormack, an orthopedic surgeon, said that while certifications indicate whether someone is qualified to teach, not every certified coach teaches in a way that minimizes injury.

“Circus acts are different in terms of the risks but all of them have potential acute injuries which would be sprains, fractures – things related to falls and overuse injuries,” McCormack said.

“Things that you would look for if you’re doing [these] activities are what [coaches] have in terms of emergency equipment, what their protocols and what their emergency action plans are.”

Peter Boulanger, who supervises TUT’s drop-in circus classes in the evening, said the National Circus School offers one-to-three-year coaching programs which hand out certificates. But there are training centres that offer a one-weekend coaching workshop that does the same as well.

“When someone has a certification for coaching, it doesn’t necessarily tell you about their depth of experience,” Boulanger said. “They could have gotten that certification last weekend.”

Safety orientation

According to TUT’s Facebook page, new participants are given a safety orientation and other safety essentials, such as a restriction on aerial rigging which involves hoisting performers into the air using ropes and pulleys during their first visit. Cell phone use is also prohibited while using circus equipment.

Reneé Mak, who has been attending TUT’s drop-in circus classes for five years, said certifications do not always represent skill.

“I trust Peter with my life” Mak said. “I think experience is a better premium. Sure, a certification is nice but there are personal trainers who are certified [and] not good at all. So what does it mean to be certified?”