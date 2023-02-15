Chatbot romance scams concern students Students looking for relationships are worried AI-generated chatbots cannot be detected

by Milica Anic

Students at Langara College say they are afraid of being scammed on dating apps by the latest artificial intelligence chatbots.

Chatbots, designed to simulate conversations with humans, have been used to deceive people through romance scams by persuading them to send money or stealing their information.

ChatGPT, a chatbot released in November 2022, engages people in a more sophisticated way. Based on McAfee’s modern love research report released in February 2023, two-thirds of the 5,000 people surveyed were unable to tell if a love letter was written by ChatGPT.

Students worry about catfishing

First-year Langara accounting student Deborah Nwankwo was matched on Tinder with a person she thought was a “tall Italian.” She became alarmed when his pictures suddenly changed. Nwankwo realized it was someone who was catfishing, misrepresenting their identity. She said if she could be deceived by a person, “I don’t think I’ll ever know (if it’s a chatbot).”

An informal poll conducted by the Voice showed that 24 of 32 Langara students were afraid of being catfished by chatbots on dating apps. Their hope is to meet real people.

Langara associate art student Sahil Adol said dating apps should be used the way they were intended, for people to find real partners.

“Despite being one of the most popular dating apps, Tinder is full of fake profiles that destroy experiences,” Adol said.

Who wrote that text

Marc Champagne, philosophy instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, spoke recently at a Langara Philosophers’ Jam about the dangers of not being able to distinguish between human and robot-generated text.

Champagne said it was already a challenge to figure out who wrote a text but now with ChatGPT, “it’s become really, really hard.”

“Now, you can give your social insurance number to something that’s a catfish with no one behind [it],” he said. “There needn’t be a person.”

Champagne said artificial intelligence will learn whatever tricks you can imagine. “It’s like well, you fall in love, but then … who the hell knows, right?” he said.