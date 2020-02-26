Conventional taboo and zoonotic disease

This week Gina Rogers and Anita Zhu speak with Dr. Paul Sunga, Langara instructor with the school’s biology department.

Dr. Sunga teaches human diseases and infectious diseases.

We also ask exhibitors at the Taboo Naughty but Nice Show at Vancouver Convention Center what Valentine’s day means to them.

The show has a mission statement with a focus on “enhancing lifestyles, encouraging romance, personal betterment and all things Taboo”.

Whatever Valentine’s day means to you, please follow World Health Organization guidelines and “avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing”.

Happy Valentine’s Day from the Langara Voice!