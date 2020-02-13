Langara sustainability studies not sustaining enrollment

By Max Leckie

Despite resounding student involvement in global protests over the past year, enrollment in first-year climatology courses at Langara has declined, according to one program instructor.

Andrew Egan, coordinator of Langara’s environmental studies program said there are various reasons for this, but a message from the federal government is a principal deterrent.

He said its message has been clear: you can either care about jobs or you can care about the environment.

“The government hasn’t incentivized that we should have an understanding of the environment and students wonder if there is a job in the end,” said Egan, adding there are a variety of Langara courses considered to be climate-based.

“While there is an uptick in enrolment in third year courses, we’re seeing a decrease in enrollment in first year classes.” However, some students say that climate change worries are enough to motivate them.

Environmental studies student Max Keller said his fear of climate change pushed him into the program. “I can’t lie. It has put in me an existential terror,” Keller said, adding he sometimes feels overwhelmed at the enormity of what needs to be done. “We want to think that we can make change but it’s actually reordering society.”

Frank Williams, chair of interdisciplinary studies and coordinator for the Canadian studies department at Langara, said he has seen the emotional impact of climate change on students who have chosen to enroll.

“People don’t feel powerful enough to do anything and that’s a recipe for depression,” Williams said.

Williams also said concerns that they can’t make a difference may be a reason why students aren’t rushing to take environmental studies. “You see a disaster but you can’t do anything about it. That’s where students are. That’s certainly where a lot of climate scientists are.”