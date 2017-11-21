Voice Podcast 18: Investing in a cryptocurrency to pay off your student loan is risky, but attainable

Reported by Duncan Anderson

On this week’s edition of The Voice podcast, we look into the possibility of paying off a student loan with cryptocurrency.

Converting your cryptocurrency into cash is straightforward. Coinbase was founded in 2012 and allows you to convert your Bitcoin into cash and wire that cash to your bank account.

Should you invest in Bitcoin because it’s the oldest and most stable cryptocurrency? Or do you invest in newer technology that’s looking at the holes within Bitcoin and try to improve upon that? It’s all uncertain, which makes it a highly volatile investment for not just a student but anybody. The one thing that every cryptocurrency expert can agree on is that the technology behind cryptocurrencies is here to stay.