Voice Podcast 15: The facts on fake news

Produced by Shoji Whittier

In the age of Trump, fake news is a term often heard, but not very well understood. The Langara Philosophy Department is hoping to change that with this week’s Philosopher’s Jam: Fake News, the New Media and Academic Freedom. The Langara Voice talks with UBC philosophy professor Andrew Irvine to better understand fake news, and how students can be more aware of misinformation.

The Philosopher’s Jam will be held on Thursday, Nov 2 at 7PM, in the Building A teacher’s lounge.