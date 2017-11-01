News, entertainment and sports from Langara College journalism students
Voice Podcast

Voice Podcast 15: The facts on fake news

UBC Professor Andrew Irvine talks media misinformation and how to avoid it

0 11

Produced by Shoji Whittier

In the age of Trump, fake news is a term often heard, but not very well understood. The Langara Philosophy Department is hoping to change that with this week’s Philosopher’s Jam: Fake News, the New Media and Academic Freedom. The Langara Voice talks with UBC philosophy professor Andrew Irvine to better understand fake news, and how students can be more aware of misinformation.

The Philosopher’s Jam will be held on Thursday, Nov 2 at 7PM, in the Building A teacher’s lounge.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.