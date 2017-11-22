UBC Students hold storytelling event for green awareness

Students gathered at the Abdul Ladha Science Student Centre on Monday, Nov. 22 to listen to speakers at the Sustainability Storytelling and Celebration and Event. Photo by Jason Gilder

Reported by Jason Gilder

Sustainability ambassadors from UBC held the Sustainability Storytelling and Celebration Night at the Abdul Ladha Science Student Centre at UBC. Student leaders from multiple clubs on campus shared stories about their experiences of raising awareness about issues such as reducing carbon foot print, speaking out against pipeline construction, decreasing fossil fuel emissions and much more.

In this video, The Voice talked to Klara Huebsch and Carlina Kim, who hosted the event and are ambassadors with the UBC Student Sustainability Initiative. The two of them discussed why they feel storytelling is great way to bring attention to sustainability and why different groups should collaborate with each other.