Scheduled Smoking Hut demolition receives backlash from students

The smoking hut outside building B at Langara College is scheduled to be demolished in the near future. Photo by Taran Gill

Reported by Taran Gill

Smokers at Langara College are upset over the scheduled demolition of the smoking hut outside Building B, which they consider to be a place to socialize not just for themselves but for non-smokers, too.

A survey conducted last spring semester showed 74 per cent of Langara students, faculty and staff in favour of a smoke-free campus, while 39 per cent supported creation of designated smoking areas. Despite the latter statistic, the college’s smoke-free committee has decided to get rid of the two smoking areas on campus, including the removal of the smoking hut in January 2018.

Smokers express displeasure with smoking hut demolition

Austyn King, a marketing and Bachelor of Business Administration student who smokes said that it is wrong for the school to remove it because they don’t realize that it is also a sociable place for people who do not smoke and that removing it won’t change his habits.

“We are not close to doorways, or the daycare; we’re not close to other students,” King said, adding that he has yet to see a non-smoker at the hut convert to smoking.

“All the research and work they put into it was someone simply trying to find a problem, and when you look for a problem, you’re guaranteed to find one.”

Non-smoking students sympathize with smokers

Jordan van der Schaaf-Grant, business student and a non-smoker, does not think that it is fair that smokers are losing the hut.

“They should have a choice, otherwise they would just smoke around everyone else,” Schaaf-Grant said. “It’s going to be unfair to everyone else who does not want to be around it.”

Dawn Palmer, co-chair of the smoke-free committee, did not respond in time to queries regarding the impact of the hut demolition on smokers’ behaviour.