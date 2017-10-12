Reiki is being practiced on pets, not just humans

Reported by Nick Valka

A healing technique based on the transfer of energy called Reiki has been gaining popularity all over Vancouver, but why should it stop with humans?

Reiki is being practiced on pets the same way it is practiced on humans, and can be practiced in person or over a distance. The practitioner “channels healing energy through [their] hands to the animal through a light touch either directly on the body or from a distance,” as explained by Ingrid King, a Reiki practitioner based in Northern Virginia.

Reiki sessions last between 15-30 minutes

Sessions typically last 15 to 30 minutes with the end goal of balancing a pet’s energy to relax them and make them less susceptible to sickness.

Some people like Dr. Hakam Bhullar, a 42 year veterinarian at Atlas Animal Hospital, are skeptical of the effectiveness of Reiki.

“I’ve had a lot of interactions with clients [who] have been taken advantage of,” Bhullar said. “Something has happened to their pet, they try distance Reiki, they’re charged [and believe everything] will be fine, but here I am, knowing that the dog is dying of cancer and he cannot make it.”

Kelly Kiss is a Reiki practitioner based on Salt Spring Island who said Reiki can be performed on almost anything.

Reiki can be practiced on just about anything

“Your animals will be naturally drawn to it, you can do Reiki on your plants, on your food,” Kiss said. “We can send distance reiki to the other side of the world. So you don’t need to be touching your animals, it’s just energy,” Kiss said.

Kiss said she honours everyone’s belief system, but suggests they try it themselves before making any conclusions.

Willow Mainprize, a pet Reiki practitioner based in North Vancouver, admits that she understands the skepticism surrounding the practice.

“Reiki is never a substitute for western medicine or veterinary medicine,” Mainprize said. “If anything, we’re there in a supportive and complementary nature. I just think it’s really important for people to remain open, and embrace and try new things.”

There are currently three practitioners of Reiki in South Vancouver.