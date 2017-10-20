Opinion: Juggling school and relationships is tricky

Reported by Nick Valka

Being a full time student is tough. Assignments pile up, stress levels shoot through the roof and the coffee maker just can’t produce the necessary caffeine quickly enough. Pounding back energy drinks to fuel for a late-night study session only compounds the rising anxiety levels.

Now let’s throw in the added stress of maintaining a healthy relationship. Does that sound even remotely possible? Well, that depends on many factors. Are both people students? Do they have jobs? Are they openly communicative with one another? These are important questions to ask yourself, and your potential partner, when considering the jump to “being official”.

If you’re both students, how do your class schedules line up? Can you see equally adequate free time to be in each other’s company? If the answer is no, then it might be best to avoid putting a label on your relationship.

Without sufficient time together, a relationship can’t successfully nurture and grow. Having a job becomes a factor as well. Working on weekends can help put you through school, but it can also put a stranglehold on your relationship. What little time you may have had, has now shrunk even further.

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘communication is key in a successful relationship’, and it’s incredibly true. Lacking the ability to voice your thoughts and fears with your partner hinders the possibility of a long lasting relationship. Being in a strong relationship while attending a post-secondary institution is only possible if the two parties involved preserve an open line of communication and voice any problems they face, or potentially see down the road.

At the end of the day, it all depends on what matters the most to a person: focusing on their education or their relationship.