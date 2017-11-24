Opinion: Millennials are not lazy, they are innovatve

Reported by Myra Dionne

Go to school, get a career, buy a home, have a family and retire. These are the fundamental life goals that, for older generations, determine a person’s success or failure in modern society. The earlier they’re achieved, the more successful a person is. But this cookie-cutter lifestyle has aged with the people who value it. Life goals are transforming, especially for a generation known as Millennials.

In a generation born from Baby Boomers and a few Generation Xers, Millennials have been labelled everything from industry killers to narcissistic tech-addicts. According to a 2017 survey by Ipsos MORI, a global research market organization, Millennials are having kids much later in life in smaller numbers, buying homes at a slower rate than their parents and have less money saved for retirement.

If cookie-cutter standards are markers of success, then Millennials have been raised to fail them. Far from being “lazy and entitled”, Millennials are overworked, stressed and financially struggling.

According to the Ipsos MORI survey they’re statistically better educated than their predecessors, and yet it’s rare to find someone in this generation landing a lifetime career in their field of study.

As a result, saying yes to every opportunity has left many chasing one job after the other instead of sticking to one direct path. It’s no wonder that in a recent study published by Environics Institute, a research organization in Canada, 79 per cent of Millennials surveyed said they desire a balance between work and their personal life more than anything.

For this reason, Millennials have created a vital generational shift. They’re redefining family norms, pursuing careers that align with their personal beliefs and are seeking education outside of post-secondary institutions. They’re choosing to engage in causes more than their predecessors and have successfully found ways of eliminating debt, even if it means forgoing a retirement plan. Millennials are finding innovative ways to live the lives they want and are reinventing outdated models of success.