Musicians performing at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver. Photo: Sasha Zeidler

One night only performance echoes through Orpheum Theatre lobby

Reported by Sasha Zeidler

“Still Life with Echo” combined music and architecture into an experience that premiered six original compositions by B.C. artists.

The concert included 24 performers and 11 instruments, all placed in various balcony locations at the Orpheum Theatre on Tuesday, Oct.17. Through a grant by Vancouver Civic Theatre, admission was free to the public, who said they said they felt like they were “in the instrument,” experiencing the music in the 1927 building.

The concert was produced by Redshift Music Society, in association with Ecstatic Waves. Redshift Music Society is a charity organization that brings Canadian composers together in unusual performance spaces. Previous events have been held in venues such as banks, underground, libraries and lakes.

Their next public event, “Vertical Orchestra 2017: 21st Century Guitars,” will be at the Vancouver Public Library Promenade and feature electric guitars as opposed to their previous acoustic instalment. The concert will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and 1 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

This video includes highlights from the performance and commentary from composer Jordan Nobles, saxophone and clarinet player Mike Allen and Ecstatic Waves director Chris Blaber.