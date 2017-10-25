Non-verbal communication an asset for deaf curlers

Four deaf teams played for a spot in the Canada Deaf Games. Photo: Laura Brougham

Reported by Laura Brougham

Hearing a rock hit another, the squeaking of the brooms, and shoes sliding across the ice are sounds that are all present at this provincial curling playdown, one that’s missing is the teams shouting commands to one another.

For the BC Deaf Curling Playdown, the teams were communicating using American Sign Language. Two all-men’s teams were playing for a spot in the Canadian Deaf Games 2018. B.C. only has one all-female team, which advanced automatically to the tournament.

In this video Ronald Fee, the acting president of the BC Deaf Sports Federation, the coach of one of the teams, as well as two curlers explain the difference between hearing and deaf curling.