The Rugby Canada team was shafted in their game against the All Blacks, but it was a big win for rugby in Canada. Photo: Trevor Nault

Maori All Blacks make Vancouver appearance as rugby continues to grow in Canada

Reported by Evan Hagedorn

With a sellout crowd rugby fans from all walks of life filled the stands of BC Place marking the first appearance the Maori All Blacks have made in Vancouver.

With the All Blacks being ranked number 1 in the world and having a 5-0 record against Canada going into Friday’s game, it was an expected loss with the powerhouse team beating Canada 51-9, improving their record to 6-0.

Even though it was a loss, it was a major win for Canadian rugby, as the sport continues to grow in popularity.