Maggie Stewart won 2017 IMPACT Award to recognize leadership

Maggie Stewart poses with her 2017 IMPACT Award for Emerging Leaders outside of The Hub, the home of the VOLT volunteer program. Photo: Nick Valka

Reported by Nick Valka

Volunteers are leaders who impact their community and Maggie Stewart has been recognized for her outstanding efforts as the leader of Langara’s volunteers.

Stewart, the VOLT student volunteer program coordinator, won the 2017 IMPACT Award that recognizes two individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and knowledge in the field of administration of volunteer resources in her fourth year in the position.

“It motivated me because it recognized what we’re doing here is very special,” said Stewart who graduated from Langara in 2015. “Hard work pays off, you put in so much effort into designing a program that is student-centric and it’s working.”

The VOLT program works to empower students by connecting them to various volunteer opportunities within the community and on campus. Students learn new skills by engaging in their community. Stewart has brought a new approach to the program, including volunteer recognition and a speed connecting program where volunteer groups are able to provide volunteering pitches to students in a more intimate and engaging way.

From participant to leader

Stewart came into the role after being a participant in the program while studying at Langara. During her time as a student she found a mentor in student engagement programs coordinator Reba Noel, who would eventually become the supervisor that nominated her for this award.

“She grew up in the program, she got to see it from the inside out,” Noel said. “I felt it was important for her, you want to encourage and lift up people when they’re young in their profession.”

Being able to provide multiple perspectives has endeared Stewart with the students working in the VOLT program.

“She is literally the definition of what a leader is,” said Dylan Craddock, a third-year business student and VOLT member. “She’s an awesome person, very welcoming and it’s well deserved.”

“There should be a hall of fame room at Langara with her face plastered on every corner,” said Khaled Sukkarie, an international business student and fellow Volt member. “This award is proof that she’s a pillar to her community and she deserves more than just this acknowledgement.”