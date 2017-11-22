Locals and activists protest funders of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Pipeline

Protesters outside of TD Bank at the corner of Burrard and Davie Street on Saturday, Nov. 18. Photo by Cass Lucke

Reported by Cass Lucke

Climate Convergence Metro Vancouver organized a protest against TD Bank – the largest investor of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Pipeline, despite the lack of permission from indigenous nations and government permits – on Nov. 18.

On the event’s Facebook page it says the monthly protest, called ‘IntersACTION,’ floods intersections on all sides with people crossing (on the light) holding signs and banners without stopping the flow of traffic. This way protesters are seen by and engage with the most people possible. There was also an information table set up to educate the public about the climate justice movement and how to build a sustainable world.

This video showcases the passion of protestors on Saturday, Nov. 18 as they marched around the intersection outside of TD Bank at the corner of Burrard and Davie Street.