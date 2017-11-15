News, entertainment and sports from Langara College journalism students
Local Greenpeace chapter offers free media training

Grassroots activists were invited to learn how to make their activism count in the news

Reported by Sydney Morton 

In this video, activists gathered in the Greenpeace  East Vancouver boardroom to learn crucial skills needed when contacting journalists both locally and nationally.

Greenpeace staff, Jesse Firempong, communications officer and, Mary Lovell who works in offline mobilization, hosted an event to instruct local activists about how to build positive and constructive relationships with the media.

The organization’s free workshops are offered regularly for the public. The next event is titled ‘Anti-Oppression Workshop & more!’ on Nov. 25.

 

