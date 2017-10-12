Langara golf team in the rough this season

Jacob Vanderpas lines up a putt on the practice green days prior to the final tournament at Ledgeview Golf Club. Photo by Nick Valka

Reported by Nick Valka

Inconsistent play and injuries left Langara College’s golf team struggling to find their swing in their third season of PacWest competition.

The team got their best result during their first tournament where they tied for fourth place. The season ended for the Falcons this weekend after they didn’t qualify for nationals.

Fourth-year player Jacob Vanderpas, who went into the final tournament six strokes back of the individual lead, said the team needs more consistency.

“Kind of up and down, mixed emotions. We had a little hiccup over the last couple of weeks with some players injured, there’s some good competition,” Vanderpas said, who was named the PacWest Athlete of the Week this September.

“I want to make some damage,” Vanderpas said, going into the last tournament of the season and within striking distance of another individual championship.

Injury did not let player down

Josh Kujundzic’s first season as a Falcon was derailed with injury, as he missed several tournaments throughout the season, which played a role in the team’s woes. Kujundzic suffered an ankle injury the night before the team left for their second tournament, and was unable to play in the second and third competition.

Despite this, Kujundzic said he had a lot of fun playing with the team.

“The golf could have been better, I didn’t play very good in either of the tournaments I played in, but I enjoyed playing for the team and had a good season overall,” Kujundzic said.

Head coach Tom Flockhart is optimistic about the future of the team’s chances of improving next season.

“We have bigger goals next year for sure,” Flockhart said. “We’re hoping to keep this team together throughout the winter, spring, summer, and then maybe add some pieces next year.”

The Falcons finished the season in fifth place as a team in PacWest league and no players moved on individually.