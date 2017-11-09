Langara gamers raise cash for children’s hospital

Among others, the Langara eSports Association played League of Legends in a 24-hour marathon to raise money for Extra Life. Photo: Screenshot

Reported by Lindsey Lloyd

The Langara eSports Association turned their passion for online gaming into cash, raising $100 for charity in a 24-hour livestream.

The association participated in an all-day gaming marathon last weekend, where videogame players raise money for Extra Life, a charity organization benefiting Children’s Miracle Network hospitals in North America.

Gamers livestream their gaming online during Extra Life’s game day so people around the world can watch, play and donate through the Extra Life website.

“You know how people run marathons for charity organizations, for us that would be playing a videogame for 24 hours,” said Jonathan Wong, co-founder of the Langara eSports Association.

The association played a variety of popular online multiplayer games that anyone could join and play, such as League of Legends and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Gamers are “committed to saving and improving” kids’ lives

Isabelle Tupas, Langara eSports Association co-chair, said raising money for Extra Life is something the association has done since its inception in 2015.

“It’s one of the things that, as gamers, [is] specific to us…we can help in our own way,” she said.

Pamela Smith, communications specialist for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, said, “The movement, formed by gamers bonded by passion, is committed to saving and improving the lives of local kids.”

Langara eSports Association raised over $100 during the game day marathon which will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital.

“We want to show that gamers aren’t just people that sit down and play video games for eight hours a day… It’s the perfect charity for us to participate in,” Tupas said.

The Extra Life charity event has raised more than $30 million since its inception in 2008, most of the money raised is donated during game day. Over $7 million dollars was raised during the 24-hour marathon across North America on November 4. Extra Life hopes to finish 2017 with $10 million raised this year.