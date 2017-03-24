Indie theatre company holds casting call for upcoming Fringe musical

The cast of Cannibal: The Musical, staged by Awkward Stage Productions in the fall of 2014. Submitted Photo.

Reported by Jason Gilder

Vancouver theatre company Awkward Stage Productions is holding a casting call for their newest theatre production, Cry-Baby. Led by a recent Studio 58 director, it will be staged at the Vancouver Fringe Festival.

Awkward Stage Productions was co-founded by Studio 58 graduate Corwin Ferguson, and is a steady contributor to Vancouver’s Fringe Festival, held annually each September. Barbara Tomasic, who directed recent Studio 58 production 42nd Street, will be directing Cry-Baby, a love story about a motorcycle-riding bad-boy and a straight-laced schoolgirl. The play is based on the 1990 cult classic John Waters film, which starred Johnny Depp and Amy Locane.

Awkward Productions a mainstay in Vancouver’s fringe scene.

Awkward Stage’s past productions at Fringe have included 2014’s Cannibal: The Musical, written by South Park creator Trey Parker, and the award-winning 2010 production of the teen musical 13. The theatre company has had a close relationship with Langara’s Studio 58.

According to Tomasic, directing a Fringe show is very strenuous and requires a high level of commitment because every stage has multiple productions every day.

“When I finish directing a rehearsal at Studio 58 or Gateway Theatre, I don’t have to take down the set or props,” Tomasic said. “Whereas at Fringe, you are loading everything into your car.”

Langara offers in-demand tools for Fringe performers

Co-founder of Awkward Stage, Corwin Ferguson, said that from a production standpoint, Langara’s theatre program equips students for a variety of situations and environments.

“Studio 58 teaches students to work with what they have,” Ferguson said. “It prepares them well for the professional world.”

Auditions for Cry-Baby take place between March 28 and April 1.