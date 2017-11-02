Geezers’ Gala showcases Langara retirees

Andrea Smith and Dave Lidstone of Just Duets opened and closed the inaugural Geezer Gala on Friday. Photo by Nick Valka.

Reported by Nick Valka

Langara retirees reminisced and shared laughs in the lobby outside of Studio 58 before the inaugural Langara Geezers’ Gala talent show on Friday.

Dave Lidstone, a retired member of the Langara mathematics department, helped organize the event and performed as a member of Just Duets.

“The intention of this is to offer an opportunity for retirees to engage with the college,” he said.

The Langara Geezers’ Gala was put together by the same people behind the Langara Gala, which was retired in 2014 alongside the last of its organizers.

Before ending, the Gala gave current staff members a night to display their talents, but this new event focuses on performances by retired Langara staff.

Master of ceremonies and retired bookstore manager, Robert Leaf, is no stranger to such events, having hosted the Langara Gala from 2002 to 2014.

He was pleased with the buzz surrounding the event and said it was a great excuse to get together, have fun and allow people to show off their talents.

Retirees give back

Attendees of the Gala were treated to musical performances, as well as readings from past English department members.

Edgar Avelino, an instructor in the mathematics and statistics department for 33 years, performed Filipino music on his guitar.

“It was great seeing the event revived, I hope it continues because for one, it benefits students. Secondly, it’s fun,” said Avelino, who performed at every year at the Langara Gala since its inception in 1987.

During its run, the event raised around $33,000 to support students, while the first Langara Geezers’ Gala raised about $1,200 on Friday.

“It’s a great pleasure to be back at the Gala,” Andrea Smith of Just Duets said before closing out the show.