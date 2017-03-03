Busy bee artist and scientist join forces

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Sam Mowers

A well-known poet and an entomologist are combining verse and science to acclaimed effect.

Mark Winston, a bee expert, and Renée Sarojini Saklikar, Surrey’s poet laureate, are performers for Curiosity Collider, a non-profit foundation that brings together local artists and scientists for public café-style presentations in an effort to bridge the divide between science and art.

Winston and Saklikar came together on Feb. 22 at Café Deux Soleil to read excerpts from Winston’s award-winning book, Bee Time: Lessons from the Hive. Saklikar contributed poems to the book.

Growing appreciation for a young organization

Curiosity Collider’s co-founder Theresa Liao said the organization is two years old and audiences are growing. She said they hope to host more events in the future.

‬“We usually have a half-and-half split between people with an arts background and people with a science background,” she said.

Combining to collaborate

Winston and Saklikar said they intend to publish their collaborations into a new book in the near future.

“He started writing essays to accompany the poems,” said Saklikar. “We’re now hoping to turn our collaboration into a book.”

The book Bee Time was the start of Winston’s collaboration with Saklikar. He said that part of the book required examples of bee poetry.

“I was writing the book that eventually became Bee Time, and one of the chapters was about bees in art,” he said. “I had a big section in there about poetry, and I needed to interview a poet.”

A book about bees

The non-fiction book is about the history and ecology of honeybees and explains how humans can learn from these creatures to better interact with each other and our environments.

Saklikar recalls helping Winston for his book, and how it led to further cooperation.

“He interviewed me for his book, and during that process we just kind of clicked,” she said. “We had no idea where all of this was going to take us, and through all of that we kept collaborating.”

Spread the word:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related