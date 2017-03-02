What’s better, buying or cooking your food? Langara students weigh in

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Evan Hagedorn

While millennials may understand the advantages of preparing their own food, research has shown that young adults are still making eating choices that negatively affect their wellness.

A Statistics Canada study reported that a quarter of Canadians had bought and consumed food prepared in a fast food outlet in the week prior to the study. Among teenagers age 14 to 18, the numbers rise to one third of Canadians.

Langara College students are divided between those who prepare food at home and those who buy it from a food outlet. For students who value preparing their own food, many said it is a way to save time and money.

Students disagree whether cooking saves time and money

Jean Mougeolle, a second-year design student, prepares his own food and said that it allows him to save time while also staying healthy.

“I prepare it or [bring] leftovers, like 80 per cent of the time. I’ve always been on the healthier side,”Mougeolle said. “But the main reason is to save money.”

Mougeolle makes sure to plan accordingly when it comes to lunches, especially when he knows school is going to be busy.

“I’ll try and cook ahead of time so I’ll have food for the next few days,” he said.

Second-year psychology student, Myra Jeyaratnam, prefers to buy her food.

“I’m lazy,” she said. If she does prepare something, it’s usually a quick bite. “I’ll grab a banana and put together a sandwich… But I wouldn’t prepare and actually put together [a meal].”

Monica Molag, a nutrition and food service management professor at Langara, said preparing food allows the consumer to be more conscience of what they are eating and putting into their bodies.

“You have a lot more control,” Molag said. “It also gives the person mindfulness of what [you’re] eating.”

