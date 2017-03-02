Unmasking the art of masked theatre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Cassandra Osborne

Masks are so much more than a façade.

Susan Bertoia, an artist and theatre practitioner, specializes in a type of masked theatre called commedia dell’arte, which is known for improvised dialogue and varied stock characters. She teaches a workshop at Lower Mainland high schools. Bertoia believes the addition of masks in performances exposes both performers and audience members to a higher level of awareness.

“It’s not that they become better performers,” she said. “They become more alert, more awakened to it.”

The benefits of acting behind the mask

Performing with a mask has helped Bertoia as a performer to better present her characters to the audience.

“The mask becomes a tool to help you to understand who the character is because it’s a fixed point,” said Bertoia. “You can’t really change the facial expression but you can change your body.”

To Bertoia, commedia dell’arte, which began in the 16th century in Italy, is what inspired modern-day clowns and sitcoms. The Italian performers were exceptional in physical comedy, acrobatics, poetic verse, music and dance.

Teaching masks in post-secondary drama is still alive

Wendy Gorling, a Studio 58 instructor who teaches the use of masks in theatre to Langara students, said commedia dell’arte is not an easy form because it’s all about improvisation.

“You have to be a strong improviser because the masks are slightly grotesque, or they should be,” said Gorling. “The qualities of the architecture are heightened. You have to heighten the body, so that the two of them [mask and body] look like they are of the same body.”

Nicola Levell, an assistant professor of anthropology at UBC, said masks aren’t just relics of the past.

“Halloween has become a sort of a global commodity-based sort of celebration. But nevertheless it has a tradition rooted in All-Hallows’ Eve,” Levell said. “Masking is still very vibrant, very alive.”

