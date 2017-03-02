0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Shoji Whittier

Team BC is gearing up for the international Vancouver Invitational Wheelchair Rugby Tournament in March.

The players will compete with eight teams from Canada, the U.S. and Japan. Head coach Adam Frost, who has been coaching the team for 18 years, said the competition will help the team improve.

“I think we will be ready for the tournament in March,” Frost said. “It’s going to be an interesting challenge to our group […] it’s another high-level tournament. We’re going to be playing against some of the best players in the world.”

Team BC player Peter Isherwood has been with the group for four years and isn’t sure how the team will place this year, but he isn’t worried.

“There’s going to be a lot of strong teams and a lot of strong players. It’s always up in the air,” Isherwood said. “That’s the beauty of sport, right?”

Frost believes the team will do their best at this year’s event and will learn from the talent they’ll meet.

“Ultimately we’re going to have to get what we can out of it, which really is preparing for our national championships in May,” Frost said.

Byron Green has played with Team BC for 11 years and looks forward to competing with national and international teams.

“It’s going to be a good opportunity for some of our newer players to develop and get some game time in some very competitive games,” Green said. “There’s going to be opportunities for us to work on what we need to work on, and to get better as a team.”

The tournament is popular among wheelchair rugby athletes and fans. Team BC has hosted the event for 17 years, and will hold it at the Richmond Olympic Oval this year.

