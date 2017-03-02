Opinion: Student voices not adequately heard during sexual assault policy creation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Emelie Peacock

Langara’s sexual violence and misconduct policy is now in place, yet the question remains whether student voices have been heard during the drafting process.

Less than one per cent of students gave feedback

Only 65 students combined participated in two November focus groups and one online survey. Of 15,670 registered students, this represents 0.4 per cent of the student body who gave feedback on the policy before it was finalized last month. This week Langara offered informational workshops to students, unfortunately these were postponed due to low registration.

Langara should get credit for the openness and honesty with which it approached the drafting of its first comprehensive sexual assault policy.

As a reporter for The Voice last semester, I was able to speak candidly with Maggie Ross, manager of student conduct and judicial affairs, and Deborah Schratter, communications officer. No PR wall was in place blocking student journalists from asking sticky questions, including those about incidents of assault and potential shortcomings of the policy.

The same cannot be said for my former alma mater across town, UBC, whose approach has been marred by scandal and a seeming unwillingness to expediently deal with assault allegations and pockets of rape culture.

With so few students participating in the consultation process, the question remains whether students are apathetic or whether Langara made a big enough attempt to bring them into the process.

The lack of student engagement with the public consultation might just be a symptom of student apathy on the topic of school policy. Policy is boring, students are stressed out and there is very little incentive to participate in something like this on a voluntary basis.

Langara needs to try harder to solicit student views on the policy

Yet there has to be more that Langara can do, other than a few consent posters and postcards, to get students talking about this important campus issue.

As a member of the drafting committee conceded, there has been a lack of voices on this topic from aboriginal students and the LGBTQ community. Many students are still unaware where the college stands in response to sexual violence.

The drafting process is over, but the college would do well to consult with a wider range of students. How students understand sexual violence and what interventions they want to see on campus are important to know, as the policy is rolled out this semester.

