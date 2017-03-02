Marpole Oakridge Family place to open second location

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Christopher Thoroski

The Marpole Oakridge Family Place is getting a new home at the intersection of Cambie Street and SW Marine Drive after lobbying city council for nine years.

The not-for-profit organization runs programs for families and seniors, such as a health and nutrition education program for parents, and weekly community meals and exercise groups for seniors. They are currently located in the Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Society on Selkirk Street after water damage forced the organization to move. They will operate in the two spaces come November.

Tracy Beshara, the executive director of MOFP, said the City of Vancouver offered them the space five years ago.

“If we were to leave the community we’ve been in for 39 years then the services would discontinue and that population wouldn’t have anything,” Beshara said. “So we’re attempting to have the financial means, to fundraise etcetera, to be able to afford two spaces.”

Development companies required to give back

MOFP will share their new home with a YMCA daycare program. The three-story community centre is being built beside the new 350-unit, two-towered Onni Group condo development because of a bylaw that requires developers to contribute to the public.

Marpole resident Sue Kah has been using MOFP’s services for a year. She said the move is well-deserved and she can’t wait for them to settle in.

“The thing that I really like about this facility is that the staff is so friendly,” Kah said. “[They] organize lots of nice programs like potlucks, pancake time, and there are just a lot of activities for the kids and parents to come in for.”

Chris Evans, the executive vice-president of the Onni Group, said this is the third centre offering childcare that is being incorporated into Onni’s Vancouver developments, with two more on the way.

“It is a community need and where it fits into our projects we are more than happy to make it happen,” Evans said.











