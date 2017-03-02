Lots at stake for the Falcons

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Christopher Thoroski

Pressure for any team is high during the postseason, but for the Langara Falcons women’s basketball team, each player is feeling stress ahead of the PacWest Provincials on March 4.

The team hasn’t performed well since the 2008-2009 season when they won bronze at the provincials and players will have to do well in the upcoming competition to stay on the team.

Nicola Erricson, a freshmen and guard, said she feels confident but believes she has to prove herself before next year’s tryouts.

“Making the team will be more challenging than it was this year . . . especially fighting for playing time, because everybody will be improving during the off-season,” Erricson said. “I definitely would like to work on my left hand ball handling and having a more consistent three-point shot.”

Hauna Wong, a guard and freshmen, is one of the women playing basketball at the college level for the first time in her athletic career.

“We are a rookie team . . . but now that we played a full season we are coming into provincials strong,” Wong said.

For Wong and her teammates, it’s been a journey since the beginning of the season. The team doesn’t necessarily have the experience, but they’ve worked hard and feel prepared.

Winston Brown, the Falcons head coach, believes the team can succeed if it is determined and works hard. Winning in the playoffs isn’t his only goal. Once the off-season arrives, Brown will be searching to fill spots on the 2017-2018 roster.

“Most coaches at this time are desperately looking to recruit a ton of players, whereas I’m only looking to recruit a few players because we have so many coming back,” Brown said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have a couple of local players coming out of high school who have already committed.”

With a record of 6-12, the Falcons clinched the sixth playoff seed and will compete for a medal this weekend, at Quest University Canada in Squamish.

Spread the word:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related