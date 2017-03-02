5 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Violetta Kryak

Aerial yoga is a popular practice that has turned traditional yoga on its head.

Although the class is offered at a number of Lower Mainland studios, experts disagree about the benefits of the Cirque-du-Soleil-style contortions for your spine.

Everybody is welcome to join

Tantra Fitness Vancouver is a local studio that offers aerial yoga. Kimberley Shoniker, an instructor at the club, says students of all different levels benefit from the class.

“I’ve had a couple of pregnant students and a couple of students over the age of 60,” she said. “The great thing about the hammock is it supports your

body and your spine in a very natural way.”

An expert warning

Jay Robinson, president of BC Chiropractic Association says this type of activity might not be a good activity for everyone.

“There is the shoulder and headstand kind of stuff, which is absolutely not a good idea. Those things are not really recommended for your spine,” said Robinson, “There are people who would be totally OK but there is likely more risk than there is benefit in being upside down.”

History behind the practice

Created in New York City by aerial acrobatics performer Michelle Dortignac in 2006, aerial yoga uses the support of a soft fabric hammock, which hangs from the ceiling. By using the hammock, participants can stretch parts of the body which they otherwise would not be able to stretch on the ground.

Downward dog for example, takes the same pose as in a traditional yoga class, but the participant wraps the cloth around their legs and uses gravity to get a deeper stretch.

Aerial yoga has become popular because the hammock allows students to become stronger. Students say they enjoy the class and get a good workout.

"I like the strengthening aspect of it a lot. I like to feel like I worked out," said Amber Carpenter, who attends aerial yoga classes at Tantra Fitness Vancouver. "When you just float in the hammock it is kind of reminiscent of being a child. It's just a lot of fun."





















Photographs by Violetta Kryak

Spread the word:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

