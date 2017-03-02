0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Evan Hagedorn

Langara English instructor Trevor Newland continues his graphic novel series with the release of two new volumes last December.

The Race to Pisa is the second in the Scallywag Series, a rollicking story of pirates on adventure on the high seas. The unique characters were all written and illustrated by Newland. Mighty Melvin the Magnificent Mouse is the start of a new series about a tiny mouse with big plans. Inspired by the classic adventure novels of his childhood, Newland started the series after becoming disillusioned working in the music industry.

Series inspired from being disillusioned

“I was pretty deflated cause that’s all I had done ever for a living,” Newland said. “I just went back to drawing which is what I used to do as a kid.”

Although billed as children’s books, Newland said the new editions use dark humour, tidbits of history and a vintage look to attract adult readers as well.

Graphic novels more popular

The popularity of graphic novels are at an all-time high, according to Jamie Tolagson, who works at Pulpfiction Books on Main Street.

“In the 80’s they were pretty much restricted to kids or teenagers,” Tolagson said. “Through the 90’s it’s really exploded, and now it’s pretty mainstream. Now you can buy them everywhere.”

Newland is now at work on a new project, a wordless graphic novel titled The Atheneum, the story of a boy without a mouth.

“The new book I’m working on is really good,” Newland said. “It’s about a boy who goes on a dreamy trip through many classic adventure stories, like Treasure Island and Sherlock Holmes.”

Spread the word:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related